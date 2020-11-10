Teen charged over death of Deliveroo cyclist further remanded in custody pending DPP direction

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy charged over a fatal collision in which a Deliveroo cyclist was killed in Dublin has been further remanded in custody pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Thiago Osorio Cortes (28), from Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, was cycling on North Wall Quay in Dublin when he was struck by a car at about 10.30pm on 31 August last.

Cortes, who was a student, was delivering food for Deliveroo at the time of the collision.

He was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A teenage boy was arrested on Friday and detained in Store Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was remanded in custody by the district court after he was charged with dangerous driving causing death of Cortes and failing to report the occurrence of an injury to gardaí.

He was remanded in custody to the Oberstown detention centre and appeared today at the Children’s Court.

Detective Sergeant John Brady applied for an adjournment to obtain directions from the DPP.

Defence solicitor Aoife McNicholl pointed out that the teen had presented himself to a garda station on 2 September last, and since then gardaí had time to get the directions.

Detective Sergeant Brady said the DPP still does not have the full file which was still in garda possession, “and we are trying to advance it as much as possible”.

The boy, who was accompanied to court by his parents, did not address the court.

Judge Marie Quirke said in dealing with a juvenile case there was a duty on the State to progress the matter with due expedition, in the interests of justice.

The defence consented to a two-week adjournment.

Judge Quirke further remanded the teen in custody to appear again on 24 November next.

The DPP’s directions will outline whether the case should go forward to the circuit court which has tougher sentencing powers. The boy has not yet indicated how he will plead.

He cannot be named because he is a minor.

Section 93 of the Children Act states that no report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings.

Cortes has lived in Dublin with his fiancee Theresa Dantas for the past two years and was studying English. It is understood that he was saving money to study a master’s in business at the time of his death.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.