#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Wednesday 1 December 2021
Advertisement

Boy (15) charged over Michigan high school shooting that left four dead

Charges against 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley were announced on Wednesday.

By Press Association Wednesday 1 Dec 2021, 9:20 PM
1 hour ago 4,302 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5617463
Oxford High School students who were present during the school shooting stand during a prayer vigil at LakePoint Community Church, Michigan.
Image: Ryan Garza/PA
Oxford High School students who were present during the school shooting stand during a prayer vigil at LakePoint Community Church, Michigan.
Oxford High School students who were present during the school shooting stand during a prayer vigil at LakePoint Community Church, Michigan.
Image: Ryan Garza/PA

A 15-YEAR-OLD BOY has been charged with murder, terrorism and other counts for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured others at a Michigan high school.

Charges against Ethan Crumbley were announced on Wednesday, a few hours after authorities reported the death of a fourth teenager from Oxford High School in south-eastern Michigan.

Crumbley is charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of assault with intent to murder.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald did not reveal a possible motive for the shooting yesterday in a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.

She said prosecutors are “confident” they can show the crime was premeditated, adding: “There is a mountain of digital evidence. Videotape, social media, all digital evidence possible.”

Officers rushed to the school around lunchtime yesterday and arrested the suspect in a hallway within minutes. He put his hands in the air as they approached, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said at a news conference.

The boy’s father on Friday bought the 9mm Sig Sauer used in the shooting, Bouchard said. He did not know why the man bought the semi-automatic handgun, which his son had been posting pictures of and practising shooting, the sheriff added.

The four students who were killed were identified as 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling, who died today.

Bouchard said Tate died in a patrol car as an officer tried to get him to an emergency room.

3-dead-in-detroit-suburb-school-shooting Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, right, speaks next to county executive David Coulter during a press briefing on the Oxford High School shooting. Source: Junfu Han

school-shooting-michigan A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford. Source: Paul Sancya

A teacher who received a graze wound to the shoulder left the hospital, but seven students ranging in age from 14 to 17 remained in hospital through the night with gunshot wounds, he said.

The gun the boy was carrying had seven more rounds of ammo in it when he surrendered, Bouchard added.

Undersheriff Mike McCabe said the student’s parents had advised their son not to talk to investigators. Police must seek permission from a juvenile’s parents or guardian to speak with them, he added.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

After the attack, authorities learned of social media posts about threats of a shooting at the roughly 1,700-student school.

McCabe downplayed the significance of a situation in early November when a deer’s head was thrown off the school roof, which he said was “absolutely unrelated” to the shooting.

The incident prompted school administrators to post two letters to parents on the school’s website, saying they were responding to rumours of a threat against the school but had found none.

Bouchard said Crumbley had had no previous run-ins with his department, and he was not aware of any disciplinary history at school.

“That’s part of our investigation to determine what happened prior to this event and if some signs were missed, how were they missed and why,” he said.

The district said in a statement that all schools would be closed for the rest of the week.

Isabel Flores, a 15-year-old, told Detroit television station WJBK that she and other students heard gunshots and saw another student bleeding from the face. They then ran from the area through the rear of the school, she said.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie