This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 19 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teen placed in 'unsafe' and 'unsuitable' hostel has been moved to new location, court told

The case will be mentioned before the High Court in October.

By Aodhan O'Faolain & Ray Managh Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 6:43 PM
15 minutes ago 527 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4816535
Image: Shutterstock/Artur Bogacki
Image: Shutterstock/Artur Bogacki

THE CHILD AND Family Agency (CFA) has secured a temporary respite placement for a teenage girl who had been staying at a hostel which the High Court heard was unsuitable and unsafe for her.

It is claimed the girl has been the victim of two serious sexual assaults by older men, which took place outside of the hostel she had been placed at during the time she was staying there. Those allegations are being investigated by gardaí.

At the High Court today, Justice Michael McGrath was told the 15-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had been moved by the CFA to a temporary respite placement well away from where she had been placed.

The CFA, represented by Aoife McNickle Bl said that the CFA is also currently looking to find the girl a permanent place to stay. Counsel added that her client had had plans in motion to find the teen a permanent placement away from the hostel for some time.

Counsel for the girl, Ronan Munro SC, said his side was happy that she had been moved, which he said had taken the urgency out of the case.

Arising out of concerns for her health and safety the teen, through her mother, brought High Court proceedings aimed at securing a safe residential placement for her.

The action arose over the girl’s placement in the hostel in July by the CFA. She was the only female at the premises, along with several older, homeless, teenage males.

Her lawyers had claimed that some of the others staying at the hostel have engaged in anti-social behaviour and have problems with intoxicants.

The court heard that the girl, who for various reasons cannot live with family members, has been the subject of interim care orders and had been placed in foster homes.

Those placements had broken down, resulting in her being placed in the hostel.

In her proceedings against the Child and Family Agency, the Ministers for Education and Children, Ireland and the Attorney General she seeks various orders and declarations including an order that she be provided with a safe place to stay.

She also seeks declarations that she be provided with proper educational facilities and that her human rights have been breached.

The case will be mentioned before the High Court in October.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O'Faolain & Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie