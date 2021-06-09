Teen accused of fatally stabbing woman in IFSC to face Central Criminal Court on other charges

CHARGES FROM OTHER incidents will be included in the Central Criminal Court trial of a 15-year-old Dublin boy accused of murdering Urantsetseg Tserendorj.

The mother-of-two died after she was stabbed in a 40-second incident in Dublin’s IFSC.

In a preliminary hearing at the Dublin Children’s Court, Judge Flann Brennan ruled the other alleged offences could be included in the murder trial after the State argued they demonstrated a pattern.

Urantsetseg Tserendorj, 48, originally from Mongolia but who lived in Dublin with her family for a number of years, was rushed to the Mater Hospital following an attack on 20 January last.

The incident happened at about 9.30pm near the CHQ building at Custom House Quay as the office cleaner was making her way home from work.

She remained in a critical condition for two weeks before she passed away with her husband Ulambayar at her bedside. Close family members flew over from Mongolia.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was arrested and remanded in custody after a court appearance on 23 January last.

He was aged 14 at the time of the incident and was originally charged with assault causing harm, attempted robbery and unlawful possession of a knife as a weapon.

However, last month the case was upgraded. The assault and knife possession charges were withdrawn on direction of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

They were replaced with charges of murder of Urantsetseg Tserendorj at the walkway between St George’s Dock and Custom House Quay, and production of a knife while committing murder.

The teen was also charged with other offences on the same date as the murder, and one offence two days earlier: a robbery of a woman close to the IFSC, a threat to kill or cause serious harm to a shopkeeper on O’Connell Street, and production of a knife while attempting robbery and robbery of a third woman at Amiens Street in Dublin 1.

Detective Sergeant Brendan Casey said the DPP has directed trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court on all charges.

The boy appeared again at the Dublin Children’s Court today.

A preliminary hearing was conducted to decide if that court, which has more limited sentencing powers, should accept jurisdiction for the non-murder charges.

Judge Flann Brennan heard an outline of the allegations and he also watched CCTV evidence.

Garda Mark Barry told the court it was alleged that on the night of 18 January, another woman had left work and collected takeaway food close to IFSC. She kept it in a bag on the handlebars of her electric bicycle.

It was alleged the accused, who was behind her, tried to take her bike and she was forcibly knocked to the ground, resulting in bruising to her legs.

It was alleged that on the morning of the fatal stabbing, a Spar shop worker was opening up at 5.30am when the teenager entered, claimed he had a knife and made a threat.

Detective Sergeant Brendan Casey told Judge Brennan the incident involving the deceased, Urantsetseg Tserendorj, lasted 40 seconds.

She had left work in the IFSC and was walking home.

It was alleged the boy threw his bike in front of her and demanded money. It was claimed the teen “produced a knife and inflicted a single stab wound under her ear”.

It was alleged that following a brief verbal interaction, the teen left. Ms Tserendorj phoned her husband and they met at Amiens Street, then an ambulance was called.

The court heard it was alleged that half an hour later the youth, now using an e-scooter, circled around another woman, also a foreign national, on Talbot Street. It would be the State’s case he tried to take her phone, opened his jacket and she saw he had a knife.

Defence solicitor Roy O’Neill argued that the non-murder charges were separate isolated incidents and should not be transferred to the higher court but kept in the Children’s Court.

He submitted that the prosecution’s intention for them be included in the murder trial in the Central Criminal Court as one case was to blacken the character of the accused and to create a rampage with a number of events.

In reply, State solicitor Mairead White argued that the matters were connected and there was a pattern.

Judge Brennan said he was satisfied the State had made a very cogent argument and he refused jurisdiction on these charges, meaning they will be part of the same book of evidence and trial as the murder allegation.

The boy, who was accompanied to court by his mother, remained silent throughout the proceedings. He was remanded in custody to appear again in two weeks after he refused to consent to a four-week adjournment which was sought by the prosecution.

The court heard that the book of evidence is at an advanced stage. The teen has not yet indicated how he will plead.