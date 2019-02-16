This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 16 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teen who threw stone at another youth's head is jailed for a year

The victim perceived the attack as homophobic in nature. He needed 11 stitches to a cut above his right eye.

By Sonya McLean and Jessica Magee Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 7:00 AM
30 minutes ago 2,416 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4496417
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Arayabandit
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Arayabandit

A TEENAGER WHO threw a stone at another teen’s head in what the victim perceived as a homophobic attack has been jailed for one year.

The victim, a young actor, has been left with a permanent facial scar after a cut above his right eye needed 11 stitches.

The 18-year-old accused pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to assault causing harm in a Dublin suburb on July 17, 2016.

Passing sentence at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court yesterday, Judge Melanie Greally said it had been an “extremely nasty assault” with “undertones of homophobia” in some of the abuse hurled at the victim.

She said although the perpetrator denies the homophobic aspect to the attack, the words heard by the injured party “speak for themselves”.

Permanent scar

Judge Greally said the accused and another boy threw several large stones or rocks at the victim’s head, one of which struck him over the eye causing a permanent scar and leaving him anxious and fearful.

The court heard that the victim had lost out on an acting opportunity in Belgium because of his scar.

The judge sentenced the youth to three years in prison but suspended the final two years, giving credit for the fact that he had expressed remorse and was aged 15 when he committed the offence. She said although the law now viewed him as an adult, “he is still a child in many respects, still immature and developing”.

Judge Greally noted the extremely unstable, neglectful and abusive circumstances of the youth’s childhood, which saw him in and out of various care homes from the age of 14.

The court heard that the case was repeatedly adjourned last year after the youth went missing from his care home 20 times over a three-month period.

He has 24 previous convictions for assault, theft, burglary, criminal damage and trespass.

At a previous hearing, Garda Eoin Brennan told Antonia Boyle BL, prosecuting, that the teenager had come to further garda attention since a court appearance last July. The cases are all pending before the courts but he is suspected to have been involved in a burglary, a mugging, two assaults and criminal damage. He has also been convicted of criminal damage.

His key worker for the teenager said he was due to undergo an anger management course, but he was still addicted to cannabis. He has also been diagnosed with ADHD.

Judge Greally noted from a report before the court that the Probation Services “seem to have reached the end of the line” in its dealings with the teenager.

Garda Brennan told Boyle that the 16-year-old victim and his 11-year-old brother were walking their dog on a local green when the defendant and another youth came over.

The victim later told gardaí that the boys called him “a dope” and “a fag” and were saying he was gay. He tried to ignore them before he felt a stone hitting his head above his right eye.

Garda Brennan said “he fell backwards, got very dizzy and everything became very blurry”. The victim felt blood pouring down his face and managed to ring his parents. The other two youths ran off.

Garda Brennan said the victim was taken by ambulance to hospital and got stitches around his right eye and temple.

Victim impact report

He stated in a victim impact report read by Boyle, that his scar was “a constant reminder that I was attacked because of my sexuality”.

“I live in fear simply because I am gay. I have no confidence in my looks because of the scar,” the victim said, before he added that he is living with stress and anxiety. He said one day he tried to jump out in front of traffic.

The teenager said he believed he had lost out on a lot of potential acting jobs because of the scar.

Jane Murphy BL, defending, said her client had since “expressed shock about how the injury escalated to the level of seriousness that it did”.

She said the accused had just spent a week in custody at Mountjoy Prison and was “shocked and traumatised” by being in an adult prison and having to share a cell with three men in their forties.

Judge Greally strongly recommended that the teenager be transferred to Wheatfield Prison. She asked prison officers to indicate to their superiors that Mountjoy Prison was “entirely inappropriate” for someone of his age.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sonya McLean and Jessica Magee

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Patient dies after falling from fourth-floor window at Mater Hospital
    57,227  0
    2
    		BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants
    52,916  174
    3
    		Sacked nursing home care worker 'found asleep on the job' was not unfairly dismissed - WRC
    48,110  0
    Fora
    1
    		'I replied to emails at 4am and then we packaged orders before college – I don't know how we did it'
    710  0
    2
    		COMPETITION: We're giving away FREE tickets to Dublin Tech Summit
    489  0
    3
    		After a 'disappointing' year, Broderick's aims to ramp up exports from its Tallaght plant
    226  0
    The42
    1
    		'I'd love to play for Ireland' - Road less travelled led Cloete to Munster
    32,508  63
    2
    		'The medication is constantly improving' - ex-Limerick star on living with multiple sclerosis
    28,822  17
    3
    		Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
    23,161  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Last night's First Dates Ireland threw up a classic conundrum, but where do you stand on it?
    23,322  16
    2
    		Ben Foden says Una Healy actually helped him create that infamous Bumble profile ... it's The Dredge
    9,215  2
    3
    		Graham Norton and Alan Carr becoming Drag Race UK judges has divided opinion
    4,947  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Teen who threw stone at another youth's head is jailed for a year
    Teen who threw stone at another youth's head is jailed for a year
    Garda tells murder trial that accused told him there were only two tanks on his farm
    Man who broke into a terminally ill woman's home and repeatedly beat her son to be sentenced for false imprisonment
    GARDAí
    Have you seen this girl? She was last seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday
    Have you seen this girl? She was last seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday
    Patient dies after falling from fourth-floor window at Mater Hospital
    Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 24-year-old man
    DUBLIN
    BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants
    BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants
    Man who mugged 92-year-old neighbour jailed for three years
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    IRELAND
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'
    Farrell remains 'full steam ahead' with focus on Six Nations, but excited about taking over as head coach

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie