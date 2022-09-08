Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 8 September 2022
Advertisement

Teen pleads guilty to stealing double-decker bus for 30 minutes

The court heard that the teenager, who had left his care facility in Cork, managed to get the bus started.

By Tom Tuite Thursday 8 Sep 2022, 9:15 AM
1 hour ago 6,273 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5860670
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A YOUTH, who stole a double-decker bus in Dublin and took it for a 30-minute drive before handing himself over to Gardaí, has been remanded on bail pending sentence.

Dublin Children’s Court heard the 17-year-old boy was missing from a care unit when he stole the bus from outside the Go Ahead Ireland premises in Ballymount on a date in August last year.

He pleaded guilty to the bus theft charge when he appeared before Judge Paul Kelly yesterday.

The court heard that the teenager, who had left his care facility in Cork, managed to get the bus started.

He headed along the Naas Road and went on a drive for about 30 minutes before bringing the bus back.

Defence solicitor Brian Keenan said the teen then “presented himself at Ballyfermot Garda station.”

Charges for driving without a licence or insurance were dropped, and the defence confirmed there was a guilty plea to stealing the bus.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed that the case should not be sent to a higher court, and Judge Kelly accepted jurisdiction.

Garda Padraig McCarthy said the teen made no reply when he charged him over the bus theft and added that the youth had one prior offence for stealing a phone from a supermarket in Co Cork.

Asked if he got away with that offence, the youth replied, “No, I got a previous conviction”, and he added that he sold the phone. “I was stuck in Cork and trying to get to Dublin,” he explained.

The court heard he is now in new accommodation in Dublin and looking to learn a trade.

Judge Kelly adjourned sentencing for a probation report to be furnished to the court. He granted the youth legal aid and told him to “stay off the buses other than being a passenger”.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie