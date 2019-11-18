This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Teenager pleads guilty to manslaughter of Italian man in Offaly two years ago

Alexander Whelan was 18 years old at the time of the incident.

By Alison O'Riordan Monday 18 Nov 2019, 4:52 PM
Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.
Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.
Image: Rollingnews.ie

A TEENAGER HAS pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of an Italian man in a “domestic incident” in Offaly two years ago. 

Alexander Whelan (19) had originally been charged with murdering Bruno Rolandi (56) at Green Road, Ballymoran, Edenderry, Co Offaly on 19 November, 2017. 

Whelan, with an address at Green Road, Lumville, Edenderry, pleaded guilty when a charge of manslaughter was put to him at the Central Criminal Court this morning.

Prosecution counsel Conor Devally SC said the plea was acceptable to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Defence counsel, Michael Bowman SC, informed the court that his client was 18 years of age at the time of the incident and it had arisen “out of a domestic incident” in the home. 

Mr Justice Michael White directed a probation report and remanded Whelan on continuing bail until 3 February 2020, when his sentence hearing will take place.

