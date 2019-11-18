Teenager pleads guilty to manslaughter of Italian man in Offaly two years ago

A TEENAGER HAS pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of an Italian man in a “domestic incident” in Offaly two years ago.

Alexander Whelan (19) had originally been charged with murdering Bruno Rolandi (56) at Green Road, Ballymoran, Edenderry, Co Offaly on 19 November, 2017.

Whelan, with an address at Green Road, Lumville, Edenderry, pleaded guilty when a charge of manslaughter was put to him at the Central Criminal Court this morning.

Prosecution counsel Conor Devally SC said the plea was acceptable to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Defence counsel, Michael Bowman SC, informed the court that his client was 18 years of age at the time of the incident and it had arisen “out of a domestic incident” in the home.

Mr Justice Michael White directed a probation report and remanded Whelan on continuing bail until 3 February 2020, when his sentence hearing will take place.