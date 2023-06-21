Teenage boy dies following collision between car and jeep in Co Kilkenny

A TEENAGER HAS died following a collision between a car and a jeep in Co Kilkenny.

The collision happened shortly after 2pm on the N10 at Dunderyark, Danesfort.

A passenger in the car, a teenage boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a male, of this car was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital Kilkenny with serious injuries.

The two occupants of the jeep, a man and a woman, were also taken to St Luke’s General Hospital Kilkenny for treatment of their injuries.

The N10 at Dunderyark remains closed currently but is expected to reopen shortly. Local diversions are in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators have conducted an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N10 in the Danesfort area between 1.30pm and 2.15pm are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.