Friday 10 June 2022
Teenage boy (17) dies following collision between car and lorry in Co Cavan

A woman (50s) and a man (40s) are being treated in hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

File photo.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A TEENAGE BOY has died following a collision involving a car and a lorry in Co Cavan.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision, which occurred on the N3 in Kilnalack at around 6pm this evening. 

The 17-year-old boy was seriously injured during the collision and was taken to Cavan General Hospital, where he later passed.

A woman in her 50s and man in his 40s were also taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are understood to be serious but non-life threatening.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N3 between Butlersbridge and Belturbet, between 5.45pm and 6.30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Jane Moore
