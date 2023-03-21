Teenage boy dies after being struck by a truck in Co Mayo

A TEENAGE BOY has died after being struck by a truck in Mayo this evening.

The fatal collision occurred on the R345 – the Neale to Cong road – shortly before 5pm this evening.

The teenager’s body has been removed to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The road is currently closed and will remain closed overnight while a forensic examination of the scene takes place. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them. Anyone who was travelling on the R345, The Neale to Cong road, between 4pm and 5pm this evening and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.