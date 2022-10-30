Teenage passenger dies in Co Kerry after single-vehicle crash

A TEENAGE GIRL has died after a fatal single-car crash in Co Kerry yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which occurred around 5.15pm yesterday at Derrymore East in Tralee.

The teenager, who was the front seat passenger of the only car involved, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

A male driver, aged in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries.

The other occupants of the car did not suffer injuries, according to gardaí.

The road was closed for a technical examination to be carried out and local diversions put in place.

Gardaí are asking for any witnesses to come forward, including any road users who may have camera footage, such as from dash cams, and were travelling on the main Tralee to Camp road between 4.45pm and 5.30pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.