Teenage passenger dies in Co Kerry after single-vehicle crash

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A TEENAGE GIRL has died after a fatal single-car crash in Co Kerry yesterday afternoon.
Gardaí are investigating the incident, which occurred around 5.15pm yesterday at Derrymore East in Tralee.
The teenager, who was the front seat passenger of the only car involved, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A male driver, aged in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries.
The other occupants of the car did not suffer injuries, according to gardaí.
The road was closed for a technical examination to be carried out and local diversions put in place.
Gardaí are asking for any witnesses to come forward, including any road users who may have camera footage, such as from dash cams, and were travelling on the main Tralee to Camp road between 4.45pm and 5.30pm.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS