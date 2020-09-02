Teenage passenger dies after two-car collision in Donegal

A 19-YEAR-old man has died after a fatal road traffic collision in Donegal last night.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a two-car collision on the N56 at Creeslough at approximately 9.30pm.

A passenger in one of the cars, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver and a second passenger in the car, both male and in their 20s, were removed by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The driver of the second car, a man in his late 50s, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road at the crash site is closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place. The local Coroner has been notified of the incident.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses. They are also appealing to road users with camera footage – including dash-cam – from along the route at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to Milford Garda Station 074-9153060 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.