Teenager airlifted to hospital in serious condition after tractor accident in Co Clare

A TEENAGER IS in a serious condition in hospital after the tractor he was driving overturned in Clare yesterday.
Investigating gardaí said the incident occurred on the R461 in Scariff, Co Clare at around 5.30pm yesterday afternoon.
The male youth was taken to The Mater Hospital in Dublin by air ambulance where his condition is described as serious.
Gardaí in Killaloe are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to contact them on 061 620 540.
A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.
The Health and Safety Authority said it is aware of this incident and inquiries are being made.
