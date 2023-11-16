Teenager arrested after famous Sycamore Gap tree was felled will face no further action

A TEENAGER ARRESTED after the tree at the famous Sycamore Gap landmark in was felled will face no further action, UK police have said.

Inquiries continue into what happened at Hadrian’s Wall, Northumberland, overnight on 27 to 28 September, and three adults remain on bail.

Northumbria Police said they are a man in his 60s and two men in their 30s who were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

There was an outcry when the tree which stood in a dip in the landscape was cut down with a chainsaw, causing it to fall on the Roman wall which is a World Heritage Site.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies said: “We completely recognise the feeling of loss in the community and further afield following the deliberate felling of Sycamore Gap.

Alamy Stock Photo File image of Sycamore Gap tree before it was felled Alamy Stock Photo

“I would like to reassure the public that our investigation continues, and we remain committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding the damage, and in bringing any offenders to justice.”

She added: “As always, we continue to welcome any new information from members of the public that could assist us in getting answers.

“Please know that your support could prove vital to our enquiries, no matter how small the detail may seem.

“I’d also like to remind the public that this remains a live investigation so, for that reason, please continue to avoid any speculation both in the community and online, including on social media.”

Historic England carried out analysis of the site and found the wall suffered damage when the 50ft tree fell on it.

It was among the UK’s most photographed trees and was made famous in a scene in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.

Anyone with information should call Northumbria Police or use the Tell Us Something page on the force’s website.