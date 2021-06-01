Teenager arrested in Cork over alleged money mule offences

GARDAÍ IN CORK have arrested a juvenile in relation to alleged money mule offences.

Officers in Fermoy arrested the teenager on Sunday for being a suspected ‘money mule’.

It is alleged that the juvenile allowed their bank account be used for fraudulent means where an invoice re-direct fraud had occurred and over €12,000 was transferred to this youth’s account.

A garda spokesman said: “This youth was arrested on May 30, 2021 and was detained at a Garda in West Cork under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. They were later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”