Teenager arrested as man left in critical condition following hit-and-run incident in Dublin

A TEENAGER HAS been arrested following a hit-and-run incident which left a pedestrian hospitalised in critical condition in Dublin.

Shortly after 3pm yesterday, gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a pedestrian, a man aged in his 60s, was struck by a car on the R108 Ballymun Road.

The car involved failed to remain at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken from the scene to the Mater Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical.

A male, aged in his late teens, has since been arrested and is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in north Dublin.

The scene was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dashcam) from the area at the time of the collision to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.