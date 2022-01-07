#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Friday 7 January 2022
Advertisement

Two teenagers due in court today over Ballyfermot assault

The two males are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 7 Jan 2022, 7:27 AM
48 minutes ago 3,275 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5648038
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

TWO MALE TEENAGERS are to appear in court today in relation to an assault on a 17-year-old that occurred in Ballyfermot last week.

Alanna Quinn Idris was on the way home with a male friend when they were assaulted in Ballyfermot on Thursday 30 December by a number of youths at around 9.35pm.

Gardaí from Ballyfermot and Clondalkin conducted a number of searches yesterday morning and arrested the two teenagers.

The two males are to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at 10.30am this morning.

Both males have been detained at Garda stations in west Dublin under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses who may not yet have come forward, particularly for anyone who was in the Ballyfermot Road area between 9.15pm and 10pm last Thursday. They have particularly appealed to anyone who may have footage of the incident, including dash-cam footage.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie