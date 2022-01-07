Two teenagers due in court today over Ballyfermot assault

TWO MALE TEENAGERS are to appear in court today in relation to an assault on a 17-year-old that occurred in Ballyfermot last week.

Alanna Quinn Idris was on the way home with a male friend when they were assaulted in Ballyfermot on Thursday 30 December by a number of youths at around 9.35pm.

Gardaí from Ballyfermot and Clondalkin conducted a number of searches yesterday morning and arrested the two teenagers.

The two males are to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at 10.30am this morning.

Both males have been detained at Garda stations in west Dublin under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses who may not yet have come forward, particularly for anyone who was in the Ballyfermot Road area between 9.15pm and 10pm last Thursday. They have particularly appealed to anyone who may have footage of the incident, including dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.