Teenager charged with violent disorder on Christmas Eve warned over repeatedly breaching bail

A 17-YEAR-OLD BOY accused of violent disorder at the scene of two deaths in a restaurant in Dublin on Christmas Eve has been warned he faces custody for repeatedly breaking bail terms.

Tristan Sherry, 26, died of blunt force trauma to the head after shooting Jason Hennessy Sr at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown. Mr Hennessy, 48, had been having dinner with family and friends before the gun attack, and died 11 days later in hospital.

Gardaí charged the teenager in January with engaging in violent disorder in the restaurant on 24 December by using or threatening to use violence with three others, which would cause another person present to fear for their safety.

Following a six-week adjournment, the boy, who is a minor and has the legal right to anonymity, faced his second hearing in the Dublin Children’s Court.

The case was listed for the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) directions because “there is a possibility of further charges.”

Garda John Hayes said they were not ready yet and said he would submit a file to the DPP in the next three weeks.

Defence barrister Doireann McDonagh acknowledged the case’s complexity but reminded the court that the boy was anxious to have his case heard before he turned 18 when he would be an adult.

The garda also raised issues about the teen breaching bail terms nine times recently. He did not make a bail revocation application but asked the judge to consider tightening the conditions, which cannot be reported due to a court order imposed previously.

Ms McDonagh said the boy had no previous convictions or court experience and suggested a warning instead.

Advertisement

“If he is unfamiliar with the process of the court and has no previous experience, he does not fully appreciate the possibility of bail being revoked and being taken into custody,” said Judge William Aylmer.

He agreed to give him a warning, telling the youth to be careful to comply or bail could be revoked; the boy replied “yes” when asked if that made sense.

The case was adjourned for six weeks.

He is one of seven people charged in the investigation.

His mother and other relatives accompanied him to his hearing.

Earlier, the court heard the teen “made no reply to the charge” after handing himself in at Garda station.

Six others are before the courts.

David Amah, 18, of Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, Dublin and Michael Andrecut, 22, with an address at Sheephill Avenue in Dublin 15, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be identified because he is a minor, have been charged with the murder of Mr Sherry.

Another co-defendant, Wayne Deegan, 25, of Linnetsfield Avenue, Phibblestown, Dublin 15, was charged with producing a knife as a weapon during an offence, assault causing harm to Tristan Sherry, and violent disorder at the steakhouse.

Jonas Kabangu, 18, is charged with engaging in violent disorder on 24 December at the steakhouse. His address has been suppressed due to security concerns.

Brandon Hennessy, 20, of Sheephill Avenue, Dublin 15, is accused of violent disorder and producing a steel-handled brush as a weapon. A court has heard he allegedly “retaliated” to his father Jay Hennessy Snr being fatally injured.