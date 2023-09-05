Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 5 September 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Alamy Stock Photo File photo
# Fownes Street Upper
Teenager charged after attack and robbery of three British tourists in Temple Bar last month
The incident happened at Fownes Street Upper at around 10pm on 11 August.
951
0
11 minutes ago

A TEENAGER HAS been charged following the attacks and robbery of English tourists in Dublin’s Temple Bar last month. 

The incident happened at Fownes Street Upper at around 10pm on 11 August. 

Three men, all aged in their 20s, were taken to St James’ Hospital following the incident to be treated for their injuries. All three men have since been released from hospital. 

Two of the men were members of an amateur soccer club who came to Dublin for a friendly match.

The adult teenager who has been charged is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags