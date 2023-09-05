Teenager charged after attack and robbery of three British tourists in Temple Bar last month

A TEENAGER HAS been charged following the attacks and robbery of English tourists in Dublin’s Temple Bar last month.

The incident happened at Fownes Street Upper at around 10pm on 11 August.

Advertisement

Three men, all aged in their 20s, were taken to St James’ Hospital following the incident to be treated for their injuries. All three men have since been released from hospital.

Two of the men were members of an amateur soccer club who came to Dublin for a friendly match.

The adult teenager who has been charged is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.