Dublin: 12°C Monday 10 January 2022
Dublin teen charged with blackmailing woman for money and video game console

The 17-year-old boy was remanded on bail pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

By Tom Tuite Monday 10 Jan 2022, 5:23 PM
1 hour ago 12,466 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5650617
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

A DUBLIN TEENAGER has been charged with blackmailing a woman for money plus a video games console and threatening to damage her home.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, was remanded on bail pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He appeared before Judge Brendan Toale at the Dublin Children’s Court today accused of two offences at the complainant’s home on a date in September 2020.

He was aged 15 at the time.

The teen is charged under section 17 of the Public Order Act for making an unwarranted demand for €700 and a PlayStation “with menaces” for his gain.

He is also accused of threatening to damage her house in Blanchardstown in Dublin.

Garda John Santry told the court the boy, accompanied to court by his mother, “made no reply to the charges”.

The teen’s mother confirmed her son met gardaí by appointment last week at Blanchardstown station and she was present when he was charged.

Judge Toale ordered the boy, who had not yet pleaded, to appear again next month.

Legal aid was granted following an application by defence solicitor Aonghus McCarthy.

The facts of the alleged offences have not been outlined in court so far.

A decision has yet to be made as to whether the case will remain in the Children’s Court or go forward to the Circuit Court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

A preliminary hearing, under section 75 of the Children Act, may be needed to decide on the jurisdiction issue.

The juvenile court has the discretion to retain some serious offences by considering the age and level of maturity of a defendant and any relevant factors.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

Tom Tuite

