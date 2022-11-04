Teenager due in court over incident during which car was overturned in Co Limerick

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A TEENAGER HAS been arrested in relation to an incident whereby a vehicle was overturned in Newcastle West in Co Limerick on Monday evening.
The teen, a juvenile male whose age was not confirmed by gardaí, was arrested this morning in relation to the incident of criminal damage.
He is being detained at Newcastle West Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
He has since been charged in relation to this matter and is due to appear before Limerick District Court at 2pm today.
Investigations are ongoing.
Comments are closed as a person has been charged.
