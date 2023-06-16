Advertisement

Friday 16 June 2023
Garda Press Office A photo of Aaron Keating provided by his family.
# Charged
Teenager due in court over fatal stabbing of Aaron Keating in Ongar
The incident happened on Main Street in Ongar on Tuesday.
5.4k
0
1 hour ago

A TEENAGER HAS been charged after being arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Ongar, Dublin.

The incident happened on Main Street in Ongar on Tuesday. 

The deceased man, who was aged in his 40s has been named as Aaron Keating.

He was taken from the scene on the busy street to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he was pronounced dead.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown arrested a teenage boy on Wednesday morning on suspicion of murder following the assault. 

“The juvenile is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in west Dublin,” gardaí said in a statement at the time.

Gardaí have confirmed this morning that the teenage boy has now been charged. 

He is due to appear before Dublin Children’s Court this morning. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
