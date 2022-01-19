#Open journalism No news is bad news

Teenager charged over series of robberies at Dublin train stations

The man is due to appear in court on Friday.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 19 Jan 2022, 10:57 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

A MAN IN his late teens has been charged in connection with a series of thefts at train stations in Dublin this month.

The incidents being investigated include five robberies at Shankill Dart Station on 15 January, two robberies at Sandycove Dart Station on 11 January and one attempted robbery at Seapoint Dart Station on 8 January.

The man was arrested yesterday and detained at Blackrock Garda Station.

The teenager was charged in relation to these incidents and appeared before Dun Laoghaire District Court this morning.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

