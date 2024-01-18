18-year-old man charged with violent disorder at scene of Christmas Eve murders granted bail

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man charged with violent disorder at the scene of two murders at a steakhouse in Dublin on Christmas Eve has been granted bail.

Tristan Sherry, 26, died of blunt force trauma to the head after shooting Jason Hennessy Sr at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown.

Hennessy, 48, had been having dinner with family and friends before the gun attack, and died 11 days later in hospital.

Gardaí charged teenager Jonas Kabangu with engaging in violent disorder in the restaurant on 24 December by using or threatening to use violence with two co-defendants, Wayne Deegan and a 17-year-old boy, who are already before the courts on connected charges.

Kabangu appeared before Judge David McHugh at Blanchardstown District Court today. Garda Aine Doherty told the court the teenager “made no reply to the charge”, and she added that there was no objection to bail subject to conditions.

Defence solicitor Tertius Van Eeden asked the judge to restrict the media from reporting his client’s address. The judge said there was no prohibition in law on naming the accused but noted from Van Eeden that there were “security considerations”.

The garda confirmed there were safety issues and concerns about potential retaliation attacks.

Judge McHugh accepted there were bona fide security reasons to order the media not to state the 18-year-old defendant’s address.

The young man did not address the court. But his solicitor objected to some of the terms sought by the garda, including a curfew and requirement to sign on three days a week at a garda station and have no contact with several individuals.

Van Eeden submitted that his client was not a flight risk, referring to the fact that he had no convictions or had ever been in court, and the incident happened nearly a month ago.

He said Kabangu had gone for a meal, adding, “it is not his fault some other party entered the restaurant and put him in the position in which he finds himself now”. He also told the court his client intended to contest the allegation and had “a strong chance of acquittal”.

He submitted there was no reason for him to dissociate from the individuals whose names the garda put on a list, which she handed over to the judge.

The lawyer said his client “never set foot in a court apart from today”.

Judge McHugh set bail in Kabangu’s bond of €100. He ordered him to sign on Mondays and Fridays at a garda station, have no contact with the nine people, obey an 11pm – 6am curfew, notify the investigating officer of any address change, and stay away from a particular address in Dublin 15.

The solicitor said the teen would get a phone, and the judge directed him to give his number to Garda Doherty within 24 hours. He also said the accused must remain contactable on that phone, which must be kept charged.

He ordered Kabangu to appear at the same court later for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained.

The date of his next hearing was not openly stated during the hearing, but the judge said the court registrar would furnish it to the interested parties.

Legal aid was granted after the judge noted the accused was not working or getting social welfare, lived with his parents, and had supplied a statement of his means.

Judge McHugh assigned Van Eeden’s colleague Simon Fleming to represent the accused.

Four co-defendants are in custody on remand.

David Amah, 18, of Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, Dublin and Michael Andrecut, 22, with an address at Sheephill Avenue in Dublin 15, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be identified because he is a minor, have been charged with murder.

Another co-defendant, Wayne Deegan, 25, of Linnetsfield Avenue, Phibblestown, Dublin 15, was charged with producing a knife as a weapon during an offence, assault causing harm to Tristan Sherry, and violent disorder at the steakhouse.