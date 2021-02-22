#Open journalism No news is bad news

Teenager appears in court over allegation he held up Dublin newsagent with glass bottle

The 17 year-old was bailed today.

By Tom Tuite Monday 22 Feb 2021, 3:25 PM
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
A 17-YEAR-OLD boy has been remanded on bail after he was accused of brandishing a broken glass bottle during a shop raid in Dublin.

The teenager appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court charged with robbery and criminal damage at a store on Dorset Street on the evening of 13 September last.

Detective Garda Maeve Hamilton told Judge Colin Daly that the boy made no reply to the charges.

The teenager was accompanied to court by a youth worker.

There was no objection to bail if conditions were imposed, the garda said. The boy agreed to obey them.

The court heard it was alleged two males entered the Costcutters shop and selected a number of items.

It was alleged the pair had their faces covered and made their way to the till.

They ran behind the counter in possession of a broken glass bottle and tried to smash open the till causing significant damage.

Some €105 worth of cigarettes were also stolen.

The teenager, who was granted legal aid, was ordered to appear again in March to say how he will plead.

He must obey a curfew at his accommodation in Dublin and stay away from the shop.

Disclosure of prosecution evidence including CCTV footage was ordered.

