A TEENAGER IS in critical condition in hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Co Longford over the weekend.

The crash happened on the L1049 in the townland of Culray in Aughnacliff.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his teens, was seriously injured during the collision.

He remains in a critical condition at Beaumont Hospital.

An examination of the scene was completed on Saturday by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Garda investigations are ongoing.