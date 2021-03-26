#Open journalism No news is bad news

Teenager who was injured in Tipperary crash on 18 March has died

There were three occupants of the vehicle taken to hospital for treatment.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 26 Mar 2021, 1:22 PM
59 minutes ago 8,141 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5392742

A TEENAGER HAS died after he was injured in a car crash.

The single vehicle collision happened on the N74 near Kilfeacle in Co Tipperary on March 18.

A garda spokesperson said that there were three occupants injured. One of those in the vehicle, who was in his late teens, has since died.

“Three occupants of the car were taken to Limerick Regional Hospital. One person (male, aged in his late teens) was in a serious condition and has since passed away,” the spokesperson said.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses as they investigate the cause of the crash.

“Anyone who was driving on the N74 between Cashel and Tipperary town between 8pm and 9pm on the evening of the 18th March 2021, who may have camera (dash cam) footage, is also asked to contact Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information should contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” a spokesperson added.

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

