Wednesday 5 August, 2020
Teenage boy dies after fall at Powerscourt waterfall in Wicklow

The incident occurred at around 2.30pm today.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 9:08 PM
1 hour ago 65,791 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5168917
Powerscourt waterfall in Co Wicklow.
Image: Shutterstock/Ian and Kate
Powerscourt waterfall in Co Wicklow.
Powerscourt waterfall in Co Wicklow.
Image: Shutterstock/Ian and Kate

A MALE TEENAGER has died after a fall at Powerscourt waterfall earlier today. 

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal accident at Powerscourt Estate, House and Gardens in Co Wicklow.

The incident occurred at approximately 2.30pm today, gardaí confirmed. 

It is understood the teenage boy slipped and fell.

He was pronounced dead the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary at St. Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown, where a post-mortem will be carried out.

Wicklow TD and Minister for Higher Education, Simon Harris, said on Twitter that the “thoughts of all our community are with the family and friends of the teenager” this evening. 

Orla Dwyer
Orla Dwyer
