Teenage boy dies after fall at Powerscourt waterfall in Wicklow

A MALE TEENAGER has died after a fall at Powerscourt waterfall earlier today.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal accident at Powerscourt Estate, House and Gardens in Co Wicklow.

The incident occurred at approximately 2.30pm today, gardaí confirmed.

It is understood the teenage boy slipped and fell.

He was pronounced dead the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary at St. Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown, where a post-mortem will be carried out.

Wicklow TD and Minister for Higher Education, Simon Harris, said on Twitter that the “thoughts of all our community are with the family and friends of the teenager” this evening.