Teenager dies after quad bike incident in Co Laois

A TEENAGER HAS died after an incident involving a quad bike in Co Laois yesterday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal incident in a wooded area near Ballyshanduff in Ballybrittas that occurred around 1.30pm,

The incident involved a quad bike with two males on board, according to gardaí.



“A male youth in his teens was removed from the scene to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise where he has since passed away,” a garda statement said.

“A second male youth in his teens was removed to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore to be treated for his injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening.”

An investigation is ongoing and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information or camera footage is asked to make it available to gardaí at Portlaoise Garda Station on 0578674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.