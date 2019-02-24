Teenager (16) dies after car he was driving hits wall in Co Carlow

The Nine Stones Mount Leinster area in Borris, Co Carlow

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy has died after the car he was driving hit a wall in Co Carlow this morning.

The incident happened near The Nine Stones Mount Leinster in Borris at around 5am.

The teenager was fatally injured when the car he was driving struck a wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to Waterford Hospital.

The four other occupants in the car, all males in their late teens, have been taken to St Luke’s Hospital and Waterford University Hospital. One of them is believed to be in a serious condition.

The stretch of road where the incident took place is currently closed to facilitate an examination by garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.