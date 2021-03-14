#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 14 March 2021
Teenager dies and two passengers hospitalised after collision in Co Mayo

The single vehicle collision happened last night at Corha on the Newport Road in Castlebar.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 14 Mar 2021, 10:21 AM
File photo - Newport Road, Castlebar, Co Mayo
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a teenager died following a collision in Co Mayo.

The single vehicle collision happened at approximately 11.50pm last night at Corha on the Newport Road in Castlebar. 

All three occupants of the car were taken from the scene to Mayo General Hospital. 

The driver of the car, a male in his teens, died earlier this morning. 

One of the passengers, a male in his teens, remains in serious condition in hospital. The other passenger, a man in his 20s, continues to receive treatment for his injuries. 

The Castlebar to Newport Road (R311) is currently closed in order to facilitate a forensic collision investigation. Local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. 

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between 11.40pm and 12am to make this footage available to gardaí. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

