Teenager dies and another person in critical condition after two-car collision in Co Tipperary

A TEENAGER HAS died following a two-car collision in Co Tipperary.

The collision occurred on the N24 in Ballykisteen shortly before 9pm yesterday.

A passenger travelling in one of the cars, a 19-year-old man, was fatally injured during the collision. His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place.

The male driver and male passenger of the same vehicle were taken to University Hospital Limerick. The passenger remains in a serious condition.

The two occupants of the second vehicle were also taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The N24 in Ballykisteen remains closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.