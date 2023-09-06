16-year-old boy dies in hospital after falling from tractor in Co Galway last week

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy has died in hospital after falling from a tractor in Co Galway last week.

The incident happened at around 7.40pm last Wednesday at Sylane in Tuam.

The teenager was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he received treatment for serious injuries.

The boy died during the early hours of this morning. A post-mortem is to take place in due course.

Gardaí in Galway are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have video footage, to come forward to them. They can be contacted at Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.