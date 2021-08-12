Teenager in serious condition in hospital after being struck by jeep in Co Offaly

A TEENAGER HAS been hospitalised with serious injuries after being struck by a jeep in Co Offaly.

The incident happened at around 2.1pm on Church Road in Tullamore.

The pedestrian, a teenage boy, sustained serious injuries and has been taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

The driver of the jeep was uninjured.

The road is currently closed and the scene is being examined by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to any road users that may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at this time to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.