Wednesday 30 March 2022
Teenager jailed for racist abuse of Marcus Rashford after Euro 2020 final



By Press Association Wednesday 30 Mar 2022, 2:58 PM
17 minutes ago 964 Views 1 Comment
Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford
Image: Nick Potts via PA Images
Image: Nick Potts via PA Images

A TEENAGER HAS been jailed for six weeks for racially abusing Marcus Rashford on Twitter after the Euro 2020 final, the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

Justin Lee Price, 19, of Grandison Gardens, Worcester, was sentenced today at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court in Worcester.

He directed a slur at the 24-year-old Manchester United striker after England’s defeat in a penalty shoot-out against Italy last summer.

The tweet, posted on 11 July, read: “@SzzOGz @MarcusRashford YOU F****** STUPID N***** MISSING A FREE PEN MY DEAD NAN COULD HAVE SCORED THAT”, according to a CPS official.

Price previously admitted one count of sending a grossly offensive message by public communication network at a hearing at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on 17 March.

He initially tried to avoid detection by changing his Twitter username after the post was reported, the CPS said.

The teenager then denied the offence in his first police interview following his arrest, but later admitted posting the tweet when he was questioned by officers a second time.

Mark Johnson, senior Crown prosecutor for CPS West Midlands, said: “Price targeted a footballer based on the colour of his skin and his action was clearly racist and a hate crime.

“Those who racially abuse footballers ruin the game for all.

“I hope this case sends out the message that we will not tolerate racism and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Douglas Mackay, the CPS sports lead prosecutor, said hate crimes relating to football have risen significantly over recent years.

“The UK Football Policing Unit’s internal mid-season report has shown a significant rise in football-related criminality compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“At the CPS, we play a crucial role in tackling these crimes and making our national sport inclusive and safe to watch.

“There is no place for hate in football and hate crimes such as this has significant impact on victims.”

