Wednesday 24 March 2021
Teenager pleads guilty to murder of Romanian man

An inquest heard that the dead man suffered ‘multi-force trauma to the head’.

By Alison O'Riordan Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 5:36 PM
Image: Shutterstock/noel bennett
Image: Shutterstock/noel bennett

A TEENAGE BOY has admitted murdering a Romanian national in the Kilmainham area of Dublin last year.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, was charged with the murder of 39-year-old Claudiu Robu at a laneway off Madison Road, South Circular Road, Dublin 8 on 14 September, 2020.

Dressed in a black jacket, white shirt and trousers, the boy stood and pleaded guilty when a charge of murder was put to him by the registrar at the Central Criminal Court this afternoon.

Prior to the boy’s arraignment, defence counsel Brendan Grehan SC with Seoirse O’Dunlaing BL said the accused is a child and he is the subject matter of an interim care order.

The boy’s father is deceased and his mother lives outside the jurisdiction, said Grehan, adding that a solicitor from Tusla and a social worker were present in the courtroom.

Dean Kelly SC for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) with Garrett McCormack BL said The Children’s Act provides for a remand in custody not longer than 28 days and he asked for the preparation of a probation service report.

Kelly said the boy’s trial was fixed for 19 April, which was two days short of the expiration of that 28 day period and he asked Justice Michael White to fix the sentence hearing for then.

Justice White directed the preparation of a probation service report and a victim impact statement.

He also directed that the boy be detained at Oberstown Children Detention Centre until 19 April, when his sentence hearing will take place.

The judge told the teenager that he would have to cooperate with the probation services and they would be in contact with him to do a full report.

As the defendant is a minor the mandatory life sentence for murder does not apply.

An inquest into the death of Mr Robu last November was told that a post-mortem had revealed the dead man had suffered “multi-force trauma to the head”.

The inquest heard that Robu was formally identified as a result of matching a DNA sample from his brother, Emmanuel.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

