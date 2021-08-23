Teenager arrested over fatal collision in which groom died is released without charge

A TEENAGER WHO was arrested on Saturday as part of a Garda investigation into a fatal road collision in which a groom died on the morning of his wedding has been released without charge.

Gardaí said a file on the arrest of the male will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The deceased, named locally as Myles “Miley” Harty, 20, from Askeaton, Co Limerick, died instantly when a car he was a front seat passenger in left the road between Askeaton and Rathkeale and struck a pole around 1am on Saturday.

A male in his late teens was arrested at the scene and questioned at Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick city.

“The man arrested in relation to the fatal road traffic collision on the R518 Askeaton to Rathkeale Road, Co. Limerick has been released without charge, a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” a Garda spokesperson said today.

Gardaí appealed for witnesses and dash cam footage from any vehicles that were travelling on the route around the time of the fatal incident.

Myles Harty was to marry Kate Quilligan, from Thomondgate, Limerick City on Saturday afternoon.

Kate Quilligan and hundreds more from the wedding party gathered at St Munchins Church where the young couple were to walk down the aisle together to pay tribute to her fiancé.

At the church last Saturday, mourners wept and released dozens of blue balloons, some inscribed with “King For A Day”, into the sky.

A third man who was traveling in the car at the time of the fatal collision was taken to University Hospital Limerick with non life-threatening injuries.

Shortly before her fiancé’s death, Kate Quilligan posted a photograph on social media of herself beside a message which read: “Can’t believe I’m marrying my best friend in the whole world in the morning. See you at the altar babes. Husband and wife in the morning, our fairytale has finally come.”

Later, she announced she would be releasing balloons at the church at 3pm, Saturday, “because that’s where we should be celebrating the best day of our life at that church but instead it’s the worst”.

In a poignant love letter to her fiancé, she stated: “I love you forever, it will always be me and you, no matter what. Love you unconditionally my gentle giant. You didn’t deserve this my handsome baby boy.”

John Costelloe, a family friend and a local Sinn Féin Councillor, said the Thomondgate community was rallying around Ms Quilligan.

“I just want to give my condolences to Kate’s family and the deceased’s family. I know Kate and her mum Tina, and her father Connie, they are a very well-known and respected family here in Thomondgate; it’s an awful tragedy for them, a very difficult time,” Costelloe added.

Others took to social media to pass on their sympathies.

“So sorry for your loss Kate, Mylie R.I.P…My heart is broke for you Kate…I’ve yet to witness sadder news, I really can’t imagine what you are going through…Thinking of you, your family, and Miley’s family, rest in peace Miley,” stated well wishers.

Speaking to this reporter on Saturday, Fr Seán Ó’Longaigh, Askeaton Parish Priest, said: “It’s very sad for the families, they are now switching from a wedding to a funeral.“

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, naturally. Myles was a young person who grew up locally, he went to the local school, he’d have an awful lot of relations around Askeaton, he was due to get married in Limerick today, yes, the family must be in bits,” Fr Ó’Longaigh said.

Myles Harty is survived by his parents Miley and Margaret, three sisters, and his brother.

His funeral mass will take place at 12pm in St Mary’s Church, Askeaton, tomorrow and he will be laid to rest in the local Reilig Mhuire cemetery.

“In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people,” his funeral notice stated.

Those attending the funeral and burial were urged to “please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to”.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were travelling on the R518 at Cragmore Askeaton at the time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to Gardaí.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”