Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 25 January, 2020
Gardaí issue appeal after teenager stabbed near Portmarnock Beach last night

The incident took place at approximately 9.30pm.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 25 Jan 2020, 11:19 AM
35 minutes ago 4,434 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4979559
The incident occurred in the vicinity of Portmarnock Beach last night.
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View
The incident occurred in the vicinity of Portmarnock Beach last night.
The incident occurred in the vicinity of Portmarnock Beach last night.
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ IN MALAHIDE are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in which a 15-year-old sustained a stab wound in Portmarnock last night. 

The teenager was stabbed in what is believed to have been an altercation between two groups of young people at approximately 9.30pm last night.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Portmarnock Beach.

The boy was taken from the scene by car to Malahide Garda Station where he was treated by Garda ASU members.

He was taken by ambulance to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Speaking at Malahide Garda Station, Superintendent Gerry Donnelly said: “Gardaí are anxious to hear from any witnesses who may have been in the vicinity of the entrance to Portmarnock Beach, Velvet Strand, Coast Road and Wendell Avenue between 9pm and 10pm or to anyone with camera footage that could assist the investigation. 

“Gardaí are also appealing to any persons who may have been using public transport in that vicinity and came across large groups of youths availing of transport services.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on 01 6664600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111

Garda officers are currently examining the scene. No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

