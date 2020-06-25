British teenager to be sentenced for throwing boy off Tate Modern balcony

A BRITISH TEENAGER who threw a six-year-old French boy off the 10th floor of London’s Tate Modern art gallery will be sentenced today for attempted murder.

Jonty Bravery (18) has admitted trying to kill the child on the viewing platform of the tourist attraction on 4 August last year, in front of a crowd of visitors.

The sentencing hearing is listed for all day on Thursday at the Central Criminal Court in London.

The young boy, who was visiting London with his family at the time of the attack, broke his spine, legs and arms as he fell onto a fifth-floor roof below.

Prosecutors say he was lucky to be alive, but according to an update on a fundraising website set up by his family, he still struggles to talk, eat and walk.

At a court hearing in December, Bravery’s lawyer said his client, who was 17 at the time of the offence, had been diagnosed with Autistic spectrum disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder, and was likely to also have a personality disorder.

Bravery was seen wandering about the viewing platform before he threw the boy over the edge, according to an earlier hearing.

He then told a member of staff: “I think I’ve murdered someone. I’ve just thrown someone off the balcony.”

The court was told he claimed to have heard voices tell him he had to hurt or kill people, and that he said to police he wanted to “prove” he had a mental health problem.

The child’s identity is protected by a court order because of his age, but his parents have issued statements through a GoFundMe page that has so far raised almost €234,000 for his care.

In the latest update on 15 May, they said “our little knight has continued to make progress”.

“He cannot yet move to retrieve a car that has gone too far, for example, but he can play by staying in the same place by grabbing his toys with his right arm,” they said.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.