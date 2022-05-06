Teenager dies after tractor crash in Offaly

Gardaí have closed the road to allow forensic examination of the scene.

A TEENAGER HAS died in a crash in Co Offaly.

The male youth had been driving a tractor which crashed into a deep drain at Black Castle Bog, Clonmore near Rhode.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal collision last night shortly after 11pm and found the teenager was fatally injured.

He was removed to Tullamore General Hospital and the local coroner has been notified.

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently examining the road, which is currently closed.

Tullamore Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam footage, is asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.