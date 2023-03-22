Two teenage girls missing from south Dublin found safe and well

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
TWO TEENAGE GIRLS who were missing from south Dublin have been located.
The 14-year-olds were reported missing yesterday morning but have since been found safe and well.
Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.
