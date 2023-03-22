Advertisement

Wednesday 22 March 2023
Two teenage girls missing from south Dublin found safe and well
The 14-year-olds were reported missing yesterday morning.
Updated 1 hour ago

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago

TWO TEENAGE GIRLS who were missing from south Dublin have been located.

The 14-year-olds were reported missing yesterday morning but have since been found safe and well.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.

Author
Sarah McGuinness
sarah.mcguinness@thejournal.ie
