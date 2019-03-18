This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 18 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teens vapers are more likely to use sweet-flavoured e-cigarettes than adult vapers, study finds

The US Food and Drug Administration has declared youth e-cigarette use as an epidemic in the country.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 18 Mar 2019, 11:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,441 Views 29 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4541056
Image: Shutterstock/hurricanehank
Image: Shutterstock/hurricanehank

TEENAGERS ARE MORE likely than older adult vapers to use fruit and sweet-flavoured e-cigarettes, a new study has found. 

E-cigarettes were first introduced as a smoking cessation tool. However, vaping has skyrocketed among young people in the US to the point that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the US Surgeon General both recently declared youth e-cigarette use as an epidemic in the country. 

The FDA recently requested information on the role flavours may play in both attracting youth to tobacco products and also transitioning traditional smokers to e-cigarettes. 

A new US study, led by Samir Soneji, has looked at the types of e-cigarette flavours used by adolescent, young adult and older adult users and compared across these groups the availability of appealing flavours for e-cigarette use. 

“The availability of appealing e-cigarette flavours was a more salient reason for vaping among adolescents and young adults than among older adults,” Soneji said. 

We found that adolescent and young adult vapers were not only more likely than older adult vapers to use fruit and candy-flavoured e-cigarettes, but were more likely to concurrently use multiple flavour types. 

The researchers also found that current cigarette smokers who tried to quit smoking in the past year were more likely than non-cigarette smokers to use tobacco-flavoured e-cigarettes.

Common components of fruit and sweet-flavoured e-cigarettes may have negative impacts on lung function and may contribute to respiratory cell inflammation, respiratory disease and irritation when inhaled, the research noted. 

“We are looking to determine if adolescents who vape sweet-flavoured e-cigarettes are more likely to initiate cigarette smoking than their counterparts who vape tobacco-flavoured e-cigarettes,” Soneji said. 

“On the other hand, we’ll determine if adult cigarette smokers who vape tobacco-flavoured e-cigarettes are more likely to quit cigarette smoking than their counterparts who vape sweet flavoured e-cigarettes,” he said. 

By providing information on flavour types, Soneji’s study could help the FDA and other regulatory agencies in refining effective e-cigarette regulation.

“Stricter regulation or banning of flavoured e-cigarettes, such as fruit and candy, can achieve the dual goal of reducing youth vaping while not burdening older adult cigarette smokers who use e-cigarettes to help quit,” he said. 

Ireland’s stance

The Health Ireland Survey 2018 reported that 4% of the Irish population currently use e-cigarettes and a further 12% have tried them at some point. A total of 9% of current smokers use e-cigarettes, with 10% of ex-smokers using them. 

Due to the fact that e-cigarettes are not medical products or medical devices, they are not regulated by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA).

The EU Tobacco Products Directive regulates certain aspects of e-cigarettes. These include setting safety and quality standards, making health warnings mandatory, introducing notification requirements for manufacturers and importers, imposing stricter rules on advertising and monitoring market developments.

Under regulations, a manufacturer or importer of an e-cigarette or refill container must submit a notification to the HSE of any such products they intend to place on the market. 

The government’s policy on tobacco control is laid out within its Tobacco Free Ireland report. 

The report, which was published in 2013, notes that “there appears to be general consensus that there is a lack of research in relation to the long-term health effects of e-cigarettes and a lack of sufficient evidence that they aid with smoking cessation”. 

Hiqa was commissioned by the Department of Health National Tobacco Control Advisor to conduct a health technology assessment of stop smoking interventions, including e-cigarettes.

It found in 2017 that there was “insufficient evidence at present to reliably demonstrate their effectiveness as an aid to stop smoking” and identified various concerns regarding long term safety profile and potential implications for youth initiation of smoking.

Further information from the HSE on e-cigarettes in Ireland can be found here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Every parent's worst nightmare': Three teenagers die after reports of crush at Tyrone hotel disco
    106,026  25
    2
    		Motorist (60s) killed in five-vehicle collision on M6 in Westmeath
    58,640  38
    3
    		Two 'former US soldiers' arrested after breaching security perimeter at Shannon Airport
    55,168  27
    Fora
    1
    		Offbeat Donut has secretly franchised in Prague - and is plotting more Irish stores
    238  0
    2
    		Audio is having a moment - here's how marketers can make the most of it
    166  0
    The42
    1
    		Paddy Barnes will 'probably retire' after suffering shock defeat in US debut war
    56,099  14
    2
    		Rory McIlroy wins The Players Championship after brilliant performance in Florida
    41,707  78
    3
    		AWJ +14: It's The42's Six Nations Team of the Championship
    32,684  47
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What your period may be telling you about your overall health
    7,559  2
    2
    		Just every single time Ellen scared the wits out of Sarah Paulson
    5,035  0
    3
    		We asked you which TV show is your visual version of a comfort blanket, and here's what you said
    4,117  8

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Motorcyclist killed in road crash in south Dublin
    Motorcyclist killed in road crash in south Dublin
    Motorist (60s) killed in five-vehicle collision on M6 in Westmeath
    Two 'former US soldiers' arrested after breaching security perimeter at Shannon Airport
    DUBLIN
    'A generation locked out': The families spending more than two years in emergency accommodation
    'A generation locked out': The families spending more than two years in emergency accommodation
    'He worked in the International Bar for 40 years. He'd seen it all': Tributes to one of Dublin's longest-serving barmen
    Pictured: Hundreds of thousands take to streets of Ireland for St Patrick's Day parades
    CHICAGO
    New intelligence unit to assess threats to State security will be set up by the end of the year
    New intelligence unit to assess threats to State security will be set up by the end of the year
    An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
    Taoiseach says he wasn't nervous ahead of Pence speech: 'I wanted to express Ireland's values'
    LEO VARADKAR
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    Every child should be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school, says Taoiseach
    'I'm dying, but I want to thank the nurses': Dozens write to Taoiseach to support nurses' strike
    Taoiseach: 'It is not going to be a case of everything being alright. Brexit is bad news'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie