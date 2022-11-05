Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 5 November 2022
Advertisement

Teenager absconds from custody after being left unattended in Garda van

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media.

1 hour ago 19,872 Views 6 Comments
The teenager escaped from an official Garda van
The teenager escaped from an official Garda van
Image: File photo - Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A TEENAGER ARRESTED by gardaí managed to escape from the Garda van in which he was being held.

The male youth remains on the run following the incident in Galway city centre last night. 

He had been arrested over suspicion of carrying out a theft but – as gardaí carried out enquiries with others at the scene – he “absconded from the official Garda van” according to the Garda Press Office.

A video of the incident, where the teenager can be seen pushing open the door panel on the side of the van, has been circulating on social media. The youth flees from the scene in the recording.

A Garda spokesperson told The Journal that gardaí are making enquiries and confirmed that the teenager “has not been returned to custody at this time”.

“Following the arrest of a male youth (aged in his teens) on suspicion of theft, the male absconded from the official Garda van while Gardaí were conducting further enquiries into the incident,” the statement said.

The statement added: “Enquiries are ongoing at this time. The male has not been returned to custody at this time.”

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie