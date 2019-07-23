This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 23 July, 2019
Two teens named as suspects over murder of US-Australian couple in Canada

Kam McLeod (19) and Bryer Schmegelsky (18) were reported missing but are now believed to be on the run.

By AFP Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 8:58 PM
CANADIAN POLICE HAVE named two suspects wanted in connection with three murders, including the killings of an American woman and Australian man whose bodies were found in rural British Columbia.

Kam McLeod (19) and Bryer Schmegelsky (18) had been reported missing in British Columbia but are now believed to be on the run. 

They were last seen in the north of Saskatchewan province, driving a grey Toyota RAV-4, a spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police told a press conference.

Both suspects are considered to be dangerous, police said in a warning to the public.

“Take no actions – do not approach – and call 911 immediately,” the RCMP said on Twitter, where photos of the suspects were released.

Victims

The bodies of 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler and his 24-year-old American girlfriend Chynna Deese were found on 15 July in the remote north of British Columbia. Police confirmed they were shot dead.

Police described the third victim as a man in his 50s or 60s, believed to have been killed late last week, but he has not yet been identified.

The man’s body was found near the ruins of a torched pick-up truck believed to have been used by the teen suspects. The truck was found nearly 470 kilometres from the bodies of Deese and Fowler.

Police had earlier said it was “unusual” to have two major investigations in that part of British Columbia and recognised the idea that the cases might be linked, but today, they made the link clear.

“We believe that they’re likely continuing to travel. We don’t have a possible destination,” the police spokesperson said.

The RCMP said the investigation was “complex and evolving very quickly”, and encouraged members of the public to call in with any tips as to the suspect’s whereabouts.

Fowler had been living in British Columbia, local media reported, but the pair had been traveling extensively. Deese’s family told US media that the couple had embarked on a road trip through Canada.

Fowler’s father, a senior police inspector in New South Wales, has traveled to Canada.

He said:

Our son, Lucas, was having the time of his life travelling the world. He met a beautiful young lady and they teamed up. They were a great pair and they fell in love.

“It’s the worst-ever love story. Because we now have two young people who had everything ahead of them, tragically murdered.”

© AFP 2019  

