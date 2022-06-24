Sign up now to receive the latest edition of The Journal's climate newsletter

Source: The Journal

SOME EU COUNTRIES this week announced plans to use more coal after Russia reduced its gas supply.

Advertisement

Germany, Austria and the Netherlands were among the nations taking this “bitter but indispensable” step to reduce their gas consumption.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen expressed concern, saying: “We have to make sure that we use this crisis to move forward and not to have a backsliding on the dirty fossil fuels.”

This month’s Temperature Check – The Journal‘s monthly climate newsletter – looks at the actions European countries have been taking around coal and Ireland’s level of reliance on the fossil fuel for energy.

Temperature Check, written by reporters Lauren Boland and Orla Dwyer, focuses on topical issues and brings readers original reporting around the climate crisis.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The June edition of this newsletter will be sent to email inboxes later this evening. To receive the newsletter, and each monthly edition after that, enter your email in the box below.