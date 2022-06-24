Sign up now to receive the latest edition of The Journal's climate newsletter

#Open journalism No news is bad news

European countries are seeking alternatives to Russian gas – and now some are looking towards coal.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 24 Jun 2022, 3:55 PM
SOME EU COUNTRIES this week announced plans to use more coal after Russia reduced its gas supply. 

Germany, Austria and the Netherlands were among the nations taking this “bitter but indispensable” step to reduce their gas consumption. 

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen expressed concern, saying: “We have to make sure that we use this crisis to move forward and not to have a backsliding on the dirty fossil fuels.”

This month’s Temperature Check – The Journal‘s monthly climate newsletter – looks at the actions European countries have been taking around coal and Ireland’s level of reliance on the fossil fuel for energy.

Temperature Check, written by reporters Lauren Boland and Orla Dwyer, focuses on topical issues and brings readers original reporting around the climate crisis.

