Temperatures to reach 23 degrees in unusually warm October day

TEMPERATURES ARE TO reach highs of 23 degrees in some areas today in an unusually warm October.
Met Éireann has warned of poor visibility in some parts as dense fog is expected.
Overall, it will be largely dry today, apart from some patchy rain across Ulster this morning.
The mist and fog will gradually clear with hazy sunshine developing. However, staying misty in some coastal areas throughout the day.
It’s expected to be warm and humid with highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees and moderate southwest breezes.
Tonight, scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop in west Connacht and Ulster, while everywhere else will likely stay dry.
It will be a mild and humid night with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.
