Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 9 October 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie Dublin Bay
# humid
Temperatures to reach 23 degrees in unusually warm October day
It will be largely dry today, apart from some patchy rain across Ulster this morning.
5.4k
14
1 hour ago

TEMPERATURES ARE TO reach highs of 23 degrees in some areas today in an unusually warm October.

Met Éireann has warned of poor visibility in some parts as dense fog is expected.

Overall, it will be largely dry today, apart from some patchy rain across Ulster this morning.

The mist and fog will gradually clear with hazy sunshine developing. However, staying misty in some coastal areas throughout the day.

It’s expected to be warm and humid with highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees and moderate southwest breezes.

Tonight, scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop in west Connacht and Ulster, while everywhere else will likely stay dry.

It will be a mild and humid night with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
14
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     