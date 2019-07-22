Temperatures set to reach as high as 26 degrees as the week gets off to a warm, sunny start

Expect to see lots of warm and sunny weather today and tomorrow

TEMPERATURES ARE TO set to climb above 20 degrees in many parts of the country today, with the north and east of the country set to bask in the heat over the next couple of days.

Met Éireann has forecast a dry day in most parts today, with warm and humid conditions bringing temperatures as high as 25 degrees.

Conditions will be worst along the south coast, with a little patchy rain, drizzle and mist.

Tomorrow will be another warm and mostly dry day with a cloudy start giving way to widespread sunny spells. Top temperatures will range between 20 to 26 degrees.

While it will begin very warm in places, the weather is set to turn cooler and more unsettled as the week goes on.

Wednesday will turn mostly cloudy with scattered light rain in parts of Connacht and Munster. Temperatures will range between 19 to 22 degrees.

The rain will then get heavier on Thursday with potentially heavy downpours over the western half of the country.

The outlook further ahead is for more mixed weather with low pressure moving in to bring rain and showers.