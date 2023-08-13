Advertisement

# Crime
Teenage boy charged in connection with assault on tourists in Temple Bar
Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.
7 minutes ago

A TEENAGE BOY has been charged in connection with a serious assault and robbery which took place in Dublin’s Temple Bar on Friday night.

He is due to appear before the Children’s Court, Court number 55, tomorrow morning at 10:30am.

