Teenage boy charged in connection with assault on tourists in Temple Bar

A TEENAGE BOY has been charged in connection with a serious assault and robbery which took place in Dublin’s Temple Bar on Friday night.
He is due to appear before the Children’s Court, Court number 55, tomorrow morning at 10:30am.
Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.
