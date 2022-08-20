Man hospitalised after being assaulted by group in Temple Bar

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to an incident of assault which occurred in Temple Bar, Dublin, yesterday evening close to 9:50pm.

Gardaí arrived after receiving reports of a man being assaulted by a number of other men on Fownes Street Lower.

A man aged in his 40s was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before being taken to St James’ Hospital.

His injures are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

Gardaí from Pearse Street are asking for anyone who has information or footage of this attack, which is believed to have begun in a fast food outlet in Temple Bar Square before moving to the Fownes Street areas between 9:30pm and 10:00pm, to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11 or any Garda Station.

Advertisement