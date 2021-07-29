#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 29 July 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí investigating assault allegations following Temple Bar incident

A protest was held in Temple Bar this evening in relation to the incident on Monday.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 8:58 PM
53 minutes ago 13,872 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5508346
Dozens of people attended a demonstration in Temple Bar this evening.
Image: Nicky Ryan/The Journal
Dozens of people attended a demonstration in Temple Bar this evening.
Dozens of people attended a demonstration in Temple Bar this evening.
Image: Nicky Ryan/The Journal

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING allegations of an assault following an incident in Temple Bar in Dublin earlier this week.

The incident took place on Monday night. Eyewitnesses said that at least two teenagers and four adults were involved in the incident, and videos of what occurred were shared on social media. 

Gardaí confirmed today that they are investigating assault allegations following the incident.

Dozens of people attended a demonstration outside the Temple Bar pub this evening. Protesters chanted slogans referring to the altercation on Monday.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said officers attended the scene of the planned protest that occurred in the Temple Bar area this evening

“All persons present later dispersed without incident. No arrests were made,” the spokesperson added.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Temple Bar Pub has been contacted for comment.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie