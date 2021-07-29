Gardaí investigating assault allegations following Temple Bar incident

Dozens of people attended a demonstration in Temple Bar this evening.

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING allegations of an assault following an incident in Temple Bar in Dublin earlier this week.

The incident took place on Monday night. Eyewitnesses said that at least two teenagers and four adults were involved in the incident, and videos of what occurred were shared on social media.

Gardaí confirmed today that they are investigating assault allegations following the incident.



Dozens of people attended a demonstration outside the Temple Bar pub this evening. Protesters chanted slogans referring to the altercation on Monday.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said officers attended the scene of the planned protest that occurred in the Temple Bar area this evening

“All persons present later dispersed without incident. No arrests were made,” the spokesperson added.

The Temple Bar Pub has been contacted for comment.